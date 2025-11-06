Deputies arrest robbery suspect with felony record after gun theft in Forks

FORKS, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested a robbery suspect with an extensive criminal background in Forks.

Deputies say that a man and a woman blocked the victim’s car while he was parked in a park parking lot.

The man then took a shotgun from the victim’s back seat and shattered the driver’s side window, according to CCSO.

The suspect is said to be a 31-year-old Forks Resident who has two felony convictions for assault and malicious mischief.

Deputies say that he still has the gun that he stole from the victim.

A surveillance operation was conducted by detectives from the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) based on a tip.

Detectives were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect was later found with information provided to the sheriff’s office.

CCSO Deputies said they were looking to book the suspect on robbery, illegal gun, and malicious mischief charges.

They ask if you have any more information on the incident to call their non-emergency line at 360-417-2459.

You can also send anonymous crime tips here.

