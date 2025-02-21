Deputies arrest man for DUI 2 nights in a row after he crashed twice at the same intersection

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office arrested the same man for driving under the influence two nights in a row. Deputies say he crashed the same car at the same intersection on both days-- at the exact same time.

On Feb. 16 at 9:47 p.m., deputies were called to a crash at an intersection in Olympia. A woman called 911 to report that a man had crashed into her parked car and he appeared drunk. The man blew a 0.31 in a breathalyzer when deputies responded, which is nearly four times the legal limit.

The man was arrested and booked into jail. He was released the next day.

On that day, Feb. 17, again at 9:47 p.m., the same man crashed at the same intersection, this time into a yard, where he hit a tree stump. When deputies arrived again on scene, the man blew a 0.3 on a breathalyzer.

The man was arrested once again, and bail was set at $50,000.





























