Deputies arrest drug, embezzlement suspect after chase in Thurston County

Grand Mound, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to capture a suspect wanted for taking money from the Cowlitz Tribe after a long chase in Grand Mound.

The suspect is accused of embezzling over $100,000 from the tribe.

Deputies tried to stop him when they saw him speeding through a busy intersection with a passenger on Old Highway 99 and Highway 12.

He didn’t stop but sped away from the police.

At one point, the driver sped past two school buses.

Deputies eventually found his truck in a private driveway, where he eventually crashed in a field.

Cowlitz Tribal Police alerted deputies that they had probable cause to arrest both people in the truck for embezzlement.

The passenger was found in a nearby yard sometime later.

Deputies eventually located the driver with the help of K9 Igo, K9 Track and the Washington State Patrol airplane.

He was found on a steep hillside near a creek.

Deputies were able to get a warrant for the truck and found a ziplock bag full of meth, an AR- 15, a handgun with no serial number and items for drug use.

Both suspects were turned over to the Cowlitz Tribal Police.

