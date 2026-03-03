Deputies: 75-year-old Lynnwood man critically injures elderly roommate during fight

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A 75-year-old has been booked into jail for allegedly assaulting his roommate during a fight.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, South County Fire responded to a home on Larch Way for reports of an unresponsive 72-year-old man. When they arrived, they did CPR on the man and took him to the hospital.

First responders asked law enforcement to come to the home due to the victim’s injuries and “evidence observed at the scene.”

Responding deputies learned that the victim and the 75-year-old suspect were roommates who had been arguing recently.

During their fight on Monday morning, the 75-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, resulting in critical injuries.

The 75-year-old suspect was taken into custody and was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree assault (domestic violence).

The 72-year-old victim remains in critical condition at Providence Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

