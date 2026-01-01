Dense fog causing less than one mile of visibility for some areas

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued from Island County southward through all of Puget Sound and the south interior until 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Visibility is less than one mile in many places, and it looks like the heavy fog will last for a few hours after sunrise.

While temperatures will be slightly warmer this morning, some outlying areas — especially south of Puget Sound — will again be below freezing, so some patchy freezing fog and black ice concerns will persist into the morning.

It’ll be mainly cloudy area-wide with the fog dissipating through the morning as winds slowly increase.

By afternoon, an incoming weather system from the south will spread some rain showers across the area, with the better chances being late afternoon through evening. Highs will be in the 40s. Rain showers will be isolated during the day but become more widespread after sunset.

At Snoqualmie Pass and eastward, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued because, as precipitation moves in, surface temperatures will remain below freezing. This creates the potential for some icy travel, mainly later Thursday into Friday.

In the lowlands west of the Cascades, there will be rain off and on Friday with milder temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

The weekend forecast looks wet with some snow in the mountains, though we’ll be watching for the potential for heavier rain late Saturday into Sunday with some potentially gusty winds. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty as to the track of an offshore surface low that could produce windy conditions, so we’ll monitor forecast changes over the coming days. Highs will be in the upper 40s for many.

In the mountains, we will likely get several inches more snow through the weekend, though significant snowfall isn’t too likely, and it could be raining at times at Snoqualmie Pass.

Also, higher than normal water levels will be a potential issue this weekend around high tides, with the chance for coastal flooding greatest at the Pacific beaches.

