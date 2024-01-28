Local

War protest blocks Bellevue Way with car, bike barricade

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Protest

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A war protest is currently blocking all lanes of Bellevue Way.

Demonstration

Bellevue police say the roadway is closed between Northeast 4 Street and Northeast 8th Street.

Drivers are trying to turn around in hopes of avoiding the blockade created out of cars and bikes.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read