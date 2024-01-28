War protest blocks Bellevue Way with car, bike barricade

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A war protest is currently blocking all lanes of Bellevue Way.

Demonstration

Bellevue police say the roadway is closed between Northeast 4 Street and Northeast 8th Street.

Demonstration is marching northbound on Bellevue Way towards NE 8th. pic.twitter.com/zfiJj9XJFK — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) January 28, 2024

Drivers are trying to turn around in hopes of avoiding the blockade created out of cars and bikes.

Northbound and Southbound Bellevue Way is closed between NE 4 and NE 8th due to demonstration. — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) January 28, 2024

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

