Demolition about halfway done on SeaTac’s old Tyee High School

SEATAC, Wash. — The old Tyee High School in SeaTac is coming down.

The school opened in 1963 during a spike in enrollment in the district, according to Highline Public Schools.

It was in poor condition, which the district said was normal for its age and the building materials.

Officials say demolition is about halfway done.

The district posted photos showing the progress.

The tear-down is expected to be finished sometime this month, paving the way for construction on the new school.

Tyee students are at an interim site on South 200th Street in Des Moines until the new Tyee opens.

The new school will have room for 1,200 students.

It’s slated to open in 2025.

