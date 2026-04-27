Delta Airlines scales back flights from SEA to Mexico

SEATAC, Wash. — Delta Airlines has “paused or reduced” some of its routes from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to airports in Mexico.

The announcement comes as jet fuel prices have continued to rise and drive up costs for travelers since the war in the Middle East began, and fighting near the Strait of Hormuz created a chokepoint for global oil supplies.

Here’s the full statement from Delta Airlines:

“Delta is updating its planned service from Seattle to Cancun, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta as part of its ongoing planning for the summer and fall seasons. Select routes will be paused or reduced between June and November. We apologize for any inconvenience, and Delta will contact affected customers directly to discuss alternate options.”

The service changes took effect on Saturday, April 25.

According to Delta:

Seattle–Cancun will not operate from June 2 through November 8, but is scheduled to resume on November 9.

Seattle–Los Cabos will operate Saturday-only from June 2 through June 30, and will not operate from July 1 through November 8. Service is scheduled to resume on November 9.

Seattle–Puerto Vallarta will not operate from October 6 through November 8 and is scheduled to resume on November 9.

Delta Airlines confirmed that Seattle customers can still access Cancun via Salt Lake City or Atlanta on Delta, or via Mexico City on Aeromexico. Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta remain accessible via Salt Lake City and Los Angeles.

For more information, visit delta.com

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