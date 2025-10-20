Delta adds more services to Seattle. Here’s what’s coming.

SEATTLE — Delta is adding more service to Seattle.

The airline says it’s launching a daily nonstop service between Seattle and Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia has been a top-requested destination from our Seattle corporate customers, and this new service reflects our commitment to investing in the routes that matter most to them while building an even stronger network from the Pacific Northwest,” said Amy Martin, Vice President of Network Planning at Delta Air Lines.

The airline is also launching a fourth daily flight to Boston and plans to increase frequency of flights to Ontario and San Jose to four or five times daily.

“Seattle continues to be one of Delta’s most important coastal gateways, connecting customers to key business and leisure destinations across the country and around the world,” Martin said.

The changes are expected to happen on May 7, 2026.

