Delays expected at all ferry booths due to ‘unplanned outage’ of electronic fare system

The embattled Washington State Ferries agency has dealt with an ongoing shortage of boats and delays on routes, but now it is facing a new problem.

On Thursday, WSF sent out an alert to riders on all routes to once again inform them of delays.

This time, however, is due to another problem.

An unplanned outage to the WSF’s electronic fare system is causing staff to use backup manual transaction methods.

“This will likely cause delays at the booths and we will have our vessel crews hold in to ensure vehicles are boarded,” an alert from WSF said.

IT staff are investigating the problem.

View ferry travel alerts at this link.

