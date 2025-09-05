Deborah Horne, longtime KIRO 7 reporter, to retire after 34 years

KIRO 7 reporter Deborah Horne will retire on October 10 after more than three decades of reporting in the Pacific Northwest.

Deborah began her career as a newspaper journalist before moving into broadcast.

She spent 10 years in Providence, Rhode Island, before joining KIRO 7 in Seattle, where she has worked for the past 34 years.

Over that time, she has won multiple awards, including regional Emmy Awards, a Gracie Award for outstanding local reporter, and induction into the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Northwest Chapter.

Her reporting style was marked by fearlessness and empathy, often elevating voices from people living on society’s margins while holding government officials accountable.

Colleagues describe her as regal, commanding, and passionate, with a booming laugh and a willingness to chase stories wherever they led.

Throughout her career, Deborah interviewed a wide range of people—from unhoused residents of Seattle to civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

She once recounted her regret in not fully grasping the weight of her conversation with Parks at the time, a lesson that deepened her approach to storytelling.

Another favorite story came from her early years in Rhode Island, when a group of women staged a strike against their husbands, demanding attention at home.

In addition to her reporting, Horne briefly stepped into Hollywood.

She appeared alongside Robin Williams in the 2009 film World’s Greatest Dad, playing Dr. Dana, a television talk show host.

Deborah has spoken openly about the challenges she faced as a Black woman entering journalism during the civil rights era.

She graduated as valedictorian of her Virginia high school in 1971, navigating prejudice from both Black and white classmates.

Those experiences, she has said, shaped the resilience that carried her through a demanding career in journalism.

In reflecting on her work, Horne has said her goal was always to “shine a light on places where the light has not shown” and to tell stories that connect people across divides.

