Local

Death investigation underway in Puyallup

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Puyallup death investigation (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a man in Puyallup is dead and they’re trying to figure out what happened to him.

A 911 call came in around 3 a.m. on Thursday saying that someone was bleeding and needed help on 113th Avenue East.

When deputies arrived, they found a 45-year-old man who was dead.

No one is in custody and there is little information to provide what led up to his death.

The sheriff’s office says detectives and forensics are on scene.

KIRO 7 has a crew headed to the area to learn more about the investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read