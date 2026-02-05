Death investigation underway in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a man in Puyallup is dead and they’re trying to figure out what happened to him.

Death Investigation



On February 5th around 3:00am, a 911 call came in stating someone was bleeding and they needed help. When deputies arrived in the 12200 block of 113th Ave E in Puyallup, a 45-year-old male was located deceased. pic.twitter.com/m6yxdpQu7n — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) February 5, 2026

A 911 call came in around 3 a.m. on Thursday saying that someone was bleeding and needed help on 113th Avenue East.

When deputies arrived, they found a 45-year-old man who was dead.

No one is in custody and there is little information to provide what led up to his death.

The sheriff’s office says detectives and forensics are on scene.

KIRO 7 has a crew headed to the area to learn more about the investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group