Death investigation launched after body found in Snoqualmie River

A body was discovered Saturday in the Snoqualmie River near Riverview Park, prompting an active death investigation by Snoqualmie police, according to authorities.

At about 12:46 p.m. on June 7, a person paddleboarding on the river reported seeing a body in the water.

Officers from the Snoqualmie Police Department responded and secured the area surrounding the riverbank in downtown Snoqualmie.

Police then requested assistance from King County Search and Rescue and the King County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

Divers were able to confirm the presence of a deceased man in the water and began recovery efforts.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office was also called to the scene and will assist in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are working to identify the man and determine how he died.

The Snoqualmie Police Department said the case remains open and urged anyone with information to contact them at 425-888-3333.

