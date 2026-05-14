Dead gray whale washes ashore in Island County, marking the 19th found in WA this year

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — A dead gray whale has washed ashore on the coast of Whidbey Island, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported the whale stranding on Wednesday afternoon, adding that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Mammal Stranding Network has been advised and will be evaluating the situation. NOAA will advise the sheriff’s office on how they wish to proceed.

The whale was found along Whidbey Island’s North Sunset Beach, near West Beach Road.

According to the Cascadia Research Collective, 19 dead gray whales have been found along Washington’s coastlines so far this year. A majority of the whales were found to be malnourished.

Researchers noted the “alarmingly high” number of gray whale strandings at the end of April, saying then that they anticipated more to come, as the state was still early in the stranding season.

You can report any marine mammal strandings to the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network Hotline at 1-866-767-6114.

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