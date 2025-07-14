DEA: Thousands of pounds of drugs seized, 13 arrested in Yakima Valley bust

YAKIMA, Wash. — Thirteen individuals have been charged with drug trafficking offenses in the Yakama Nation and Yakima Valley following an investigation by federal, local, and tribal authorities, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The investigation began in 2024, and they say it aimed to dismantle operations of violent and armed drug traffickers in the region and near the reservation.

Authorities seized significant quantities of drugs, including:

7,100 pounds of marijuana

336 pounds of methamphetamine

Nearly 25 pounds of cocaine

Seven pounds of fentanyl powder

Along with 4,704 fentanyl-laced pills

Additionally, 12 firearms and $22,512 in drug proceeds were confiscated.

“Fentanyl continues to be one of the most dangerous substances threatening our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Van Marter.

According to court documents, among those charged in the investigation were:

Angel Navarro Aleman, age 55, charged with distribution.

Jose Francisco Aguirre, age 56, pleaded guilty to the distribution of 50 grams of pure meth; sentencing is scheduled for this month.

Jose Caudillo-Ascencio, age 23, charged with possession with intent to distribute (cocaine); possession of a firearm.

Jesus Caudillo, age 31, charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnny Thomas Axtell, age 54, charged with distribution.

Israel Nicolas Castaneda, age 37, charged with distribution of fentanyl.

Samantha Rasberry-Besa, age 31, charged with distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl; possession of firearms.

Lonzell Hawk Lucei, age 37, charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Hollis Marion Woodward, age 70, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm, sentencing in September 2025.

Miguel Angel Alvarado-Munoz, age 45, was charged with being in the United States after deportation.

Ira Charles Pete, age 39, charged with felon in possession of a firearm

Edgar Jovnni Nunez Bocanegra, age 29, possession of a firearm; possession with intent to distribute five or more grams of pure meth.

Fernando Gonzalez, age 38, charged with possession with the intent to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl, possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm

