A daring dog ventures 100 feet into a culvert in Whatcom County, gets saved

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A dog is back in the safety of its owners after going nearly 100 feet into a culvert in Whatcom County.

On Monday, the South Whatcom Fire Authority answered an emergency call about a dog stuck in a culvert.

Working with the dog owner, neighbors, animal control and others, the crew was able to put together a plan to rescue the dog.

Using hoses, shovels, pick axes, a saw and a backhoe, the crew got to work to get into the long culvert.

After nearly three hours, the dog was pulled free and was back into the hands of its owner.

Crews said that the dog had gone nearly 100 feet into the culvert and needed help getting out.

KIRO 7 has reached out to gather additional information about this story and will be making updates.

