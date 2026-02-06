‘Dangerous pattern’: Skagit man sentenced for death threats against Congress members

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A 67-year-old Skagit County man was sentenced to six months in prison Thursday for making interstate threats against two U.S. Congressmen and their staff.

Bradley Whaley repeatedly contacted the offices of congresspeople in Washington, D.C. and made threats directly toward staffers via voicemail, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

“Mr. Whaley made multiple threatening calls to the offices of two U.S. Representatives,” said U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead at the sentencing hearing. “This was part of a dangerous pattern that, if left unchecked, threatens the democratic process.”

Death threats referenced Second Amendment

In March 2025, Whaley made several calls to two different D.C. offices, threatening to kill the congresspeople and their staff, according to records filed in the case.

In the threats, Whaley referenced his right to exercise the Second Amendment and threatened to slit their throats. Whaley would also leave his name and phone number in the voice messages.

On March 21, 2025, Whaley was arrested at his place of work in downtown Seattle. Arresting officers located a loaded handgun in the center console of his vehicle.

Whaley later pleaded guilty on October 31, 2025.

In the prosecutor’s request for a one-year sentence, they noted the alarming surge in threats toward members of Congress.

“Over the last several years, there has been an alarming surge in the number of similar threat cases against members of Congress, their families, and staff. The number of threat cases increased from 7,501 in 2022 to 8,008 in 2023 and to 9,747 in 2024, according to the United States Capitol Police. In 2025, the number of threat cases investigated by USCP jumped to about 14,000.”

Whaley, in a letter to the court, blamed his threatening phone calls on heavy alcohol abuse. Whaley’s attorney stated that he has since completed treatment to address the alcohol abuse.

Judge Whitehead ordered Whaley to complete three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group