Danger alert issued for Thurston County lakes after high toxin levels detected

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services has issued an algae danger alert for Lake Lawrence and a toxic algae bloom warning for Pattison Lake, following lab results indicating toxin levels exceeding state guidelines.

Testing on October 22 revealed that microcystin, a liver toxin, was present in Lake Lawrence at 2,361 ug/L, surpassing the state’s recreational safety threshold of 2,000 ug/L for a DANGER warning.

In response, county officials will post warning signs at the Lake Lawrence boat launch and community park.

Testing showed no detectable levels of anatoxins, another type of harmful toxin.

Pattison Lake, also tested on October 22, showed microcystin levels of 23 ug/L, exceeding the state guideline of 8 ug/L for safe recreation, though no anatoxins were detected.

Microcystins, a liver toxin and potential carcinogen, can cause illness in humans, pets, and livestock that ingest affected water.

“Even if the lake is visibly clear of algae, toxins may still be present,” county officials advised.

Thurston County will continue to monitor and collect samples from both lakes until results show toxin levels below state guidelines for two consecutive weeks.

©2024 Cox Media Group