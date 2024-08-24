Potential cyberattack impacts Port of Seattle online systems, including SEA Airport

SEATAC, Wash. — A possible cyberattack has affected internet and web networks at Port of Seattle, impacting systems across SeaTac Airport.

According to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Port of Seattle ‘experienced certain system outages indicating a possible cyberattack earlier this morning.’

Passengers were encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest information on their flights.

The Port of Seattle, including SEA Airport, is experiencing an internet and web systems outage, which is impacting some systems at the airport. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest information for their flights. pic.twitter.com/GY6fbAHBg8 — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) August 24, 2024

SeaTac first reported the outage around 9 a.m. on Saturday, before indicating that the outage could be a possible cyberattack around 1:30 p.m.

The Port has reportedly isolated critical systems and is in the process of working to restore full service, reassuring concerned travelers:

We are working closely with appropriate authorities and partners to help travelers who may be impacted. If you are traveling today, please check with our airline partners for travel information and allow extra time to get to SEA and to your gate.

KIRO 7 talked to a spokesperson for SeaTac Airport, who said that there is currently no estimated time for restoration.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

