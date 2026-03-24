‘Cursed’ Ganesh statue listed on Craigslist by Everett man after he claims it ‘ruined his life’

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

An Everett man posted a peculiar item for sale on Craigslist last Thursday — a “cursed brass Ganesh statue” from his home.

According to the listing, the item, originally purchased as a film prop, “ruined his life.” The six-inch-tall brass Ganesh statue was purchased by the Everett resident in 2023 at the Double Dorjee Tibet Shop at Pike Place Market. Since acquiring the statue of the Ganesh deity, he believes a curse has been placed upon him.

“Since bringing it home, the following series of unfortunate events has occurred,” the man, who did not reveal his identity, wrote in the Craigslist post. “Startup founder I worked for emptied company accounts and disappeared. Job lost. Replacement job at -60% salary. Laid off after one year. Unemployment exhausted. Bankruptcy filed. Losing apartment at the end of March. Partner and daughter relocated due to my inability to support.

“Correlation is not causation, but the timing is … supernaturally persuasive,” the post continued.

He initially had the statue for sale for $95, but later changed it to “best available offer.” His ideal buyer was described as someone “who believes karma is too slow and prefers expedited shipping” and “someone who wants their gift to keep on giving, regardless of consent.”

“All blessings, curses, and future adverse life events transfer upon pickup,” he wrote. “No returns.”

By Monday morning, the listing had been deleted, with the statue’s fate currently unknown.

In the less than three years of owning the statue, the Everett resident described its powers as “accelerating minimalistic tendencies of its owner to terminal velocity.”

“Ganesh is the Hindu deity widely worshipped as the Remover of Obstacles and Lord of Beginnings,” he wrote. “In my case, he has removed the obstacles between comfortable middle-class family life and a very personal solo relationship with rock bottom, which is a new beginning I did not request.”

He added that the “cursed” item is not a toy or a joke.

“Not a toy. Not a joke. Not staying in my home. And, regrettably, neither am I,” he continued in the now-discontinued listing.

MyNorthwest has reached out to Double Dorjee Tibet Shop for comment.

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