Crystal Mountain will stay open through late May

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — With over 60 inches of snowfall in March so far, Crystal Mountain Ski Resort announced they are extending their ski season to May 26.

In a release on Friday, Crystal Mountain says the resort’s base reached 126% of the historical average.

“Spring is such an incredible time to be up on the mountain, if you haven’t had a chance to check out Crystal Mountain in the spring, this is your season," President & COO of Crystal Mountain Matthew Darbous said.

Crystal included the following dates for future openings:

April 20th will be the last day for 7-days a week operation.

Extended season operating dates: Friday-Sunday April 25-27 and May 2-4, Saturday and Sunday May 10-11 and 17-18, and Friday through Monday for Memorial Day weekend, May 23-26.

March 30th is the final day parking reservations are required for the 24/25 season.

March 30th is the final day the Enumclaw Crystal Express Shuttle will run for the 24/25 season.

Kid’s 12 years of age and under ski free in April through the last weekend in April.

3 Day Spring Passes and all 24/25 season pass products will continue to be valid for extended season access, as well as the 25/26 Ikon Pass!

Crystal Mountain will build on its headliner spring events with snow beach DJ parties, The Return of the Bikini Downhill for “every body” April 12th, Pond Skim April 19th and Verde Valley Banked Slalom April 26th-27th.

