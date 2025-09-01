Crown Creek fires spread to over 1000 acres after being sparked by lightning strikes

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Crown Creek fire has spread to around 1,071 acres as crews fight to contain the fire that was sparked on Friday night.

The fire that was started in Northeastern Washington near the Canadian border is said to have spread in size and was around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Northeast Washington Fire Information, the fire was started by lightning strikes from storms that passed through the Ferry and Stevens counties.

Crews were able to arrive early to set up access and fire lines.

Currently, 400 fire crew personnel are working to contain the fire, which is 0% contained.

The Crown Creek fire is located near the Blackhawk Mountain and Johnson Grade fires, which are also burning in the area.

Evacuation notices have been issued for the Marble and Onion Creek communities.

Fire crews are monitoring the area and trying to contain the fires, but they are believed to expand in size as time progresses.

