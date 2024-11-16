‘Crisis-level’ crowding at local animal shelters; here’s how to help

Animal shelters are calling it a crisis. Many are facing severe overcrowding and are desperate for help.

“We’ve popped up temporary crates in hallways just to make space,” said Lauren Green with the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Tacoma shelter accepts any and all animals that show up.

They currently have nearly 130 dogs on site, far more than the 89 kennels they have to house dogs.

To help with the overcrowding, the shelter is waiving adoption fees on dogs through Sunday.

However, the problem is not just confined to the Humane Society. Shelters across the country have reported crisis-level overcrowding over the past few years.

“Animals are not going out as quickly, and especially dogs,” said Debra George, with C.A.R.E.S. of Burien & Des Moines, a smaller rescue with about 15 to 20 dogs on site.

While intake at the shelter has remained the same, adoptions have slowed.

Unlike the larger shelters, C.A.R.E.S. can’t afford to waive adoption fees, which George feels puts them at a disadvantage.

“Every animal here has been taken to a vet, been spayed and neutered, vaccinated, microchipped,” George said. “We don’t have that luxury of going free.”

Experts say it’s tough to pinpoint one specific reason for the crowding at animal shelters over the past few years.

One theory is that the high cost of living has pushed pets out of the picture in some homes.

If you’re struggling to afford your pet, there are resources to help.

The Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County offers a pet food and supply pantry, wellness and vaccine clinics, and vouchers for spay and neuter procedures.

If you can afford a pet, you can also help shelters by adopting one.

“We feel lucky that he chose us,” said Ann Cornalius, who adopted her dog from C.A.R.E.S.

You can also make a donation to support shelter efforts or volunteer your time.

“Every time I’m here, I’ve got a smile on my face,” said Beth Freeman, who volunteers with the Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County.

Fostering animals, even for a weekend or overnight, is a big help too. It clears shelter space and helps socialize the animals so they begin trusting humans and learning to be loved.

“It’s like a day out,” George said.

Shelter officials in Tacoma also encourage people to hold on to lost pets they find in their neighborhood.

“The first instinct for most people is to immediately safely capture them and bring them to their local shelter,’ Green said. “But data shows us that most dogs in particular don’t wander far from their homes. Taking them out of that community can actually hinder their opportunities of being reunited with their families quickly.”

In these cases, shelters can often provide resources to help you care for the animal for a few days, and post the animal online for owners to find.

“It can be kind of heartbreaking to see an animal shelter dealing with overcrowding,” Green said. “But it’s also a beautiful reminder of what this community can do when we come together.”

