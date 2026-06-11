Crime Stoppers urges public to help solve the killing of 21-year-old Hamze Elmi

The family of 21-year-old Hamze Elmi is still waiting for answers after he was gunned down outside his Federal Way home, and investigators say the key to solving this case is likely already in the community.

On February 1, 2025, Elmi was walking home from work in the 3100 block of 9th Avenue S. in Federal Way when gunfire erupted in his own yard.

“A 21-year-old kid, Hamze Elmi, is on his way home from work, family inside hears shots fired in their yard,” Jim Fuda, the executive director of Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, said. “Seven shots fired into Hamze, and he died in his family’s arms.”

Investigators said it was a masked individual who came up from behind him and shot him. Medics responded, but Elmi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few witnesses, critical clue on camera

Family members heard the shots, but there were no known eyewitnesses to the shooting itself.

“I don’t believe there was anybody who was actually an eyewitness,” Fuda explained. “But a camera did catch the suspect, a masked, hooded individual, so there wasn’t a lot that they were able to glean from that because he was masked.”

That limited video, combined with what investigators know about the shooting, makes community information crucial. Someone may recognize details about the suspect, know who had a motive, or may have heard something after the killing that could break the case open.

Anonymity for tipsters

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound continues to offer its standard reward of up to $1,000 for information in homicide cases, and an additional $10,000 has been pledged by the family. But Fuda said the real focus is on making it safe for people to speak up.

“A lot of times, these tipsters are criminals themselves who don’t want to come to the police,” Fuda added. “We can coordinate that $1,000 reward anonymously for tips that lead to an arrest and a charge.”

How to help solve this case

Anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, can reach out to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS without ever giving their name.

“If I can figure it out, you can,” Fuda said. “It’s pretty easy to submit your information, and it comes directly to us, and we filter that down to the investigating detective.”

Fuda’s message is simple: this case can be solved if the right person steps forward.

“Like I always say, it takes a village,” Fuda said. “Someone knows who did this, and please come forward and do the right thing.”

Investigators and the Elmi family are hoping that person is finally ready to talk, and that the community will help bring justice to a young man whose life was cut short on his way home from work.

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This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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