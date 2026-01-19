Crime Stoppers asks for help in finding two murder suspects

TACOMA, Wash. — Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County says that they need the public’s with locating two men suspected of murder in East Tacoma.

The murder happened on Jan. 1 during a house party.

The two suspects got into a fight with the victim outside the house.

The fight eventually led to the victim being shot at close range.

Both suspects fled the scene.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Crime stoppers says that if you have any information on the suspects and their whereabout you can make an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

They can also email tpcrimestoppers.com or use the P3 Tips app.

