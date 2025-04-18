Crime experts weigh in after FSU mass shooting

Many throughout the United States are still grieving after a mass shooting at Florida State University: two people are dead and several others injured. The suspected shooter is in custody and investigators are still figuring out the motive behind it all.

According to Crime Stoppers, as of March 31, there have been 91 reported mass shootings in the U.S., including the shootout outside a house party in Spanaway where two teens were killed and four others were injured. In those 91 cases, 118 people have died and 338 have been injured.

“It’s hard to believe,” Jim Fuda with Crimestoppers said.

Fuda says Crimestoppers has spent a lot of time studying situational awareness during any active shooter situation. Fuda provided these tips on how to stay safe.

Be aware of your surroundings:

Make note of exits should you have to make a hasty exit

Is there something that you are seeing making you feel uneasy?

Three things to evaluate:

If you hear shots in the distance, always run from the area, if you feel it safe to do so.

If you can’t run, hide.

Fight if you have to. If you have to fight, know that it will be the fight of your life.

Along with those tips, Fuda advises people to always trust their gut instincts in those moments.

“If you trust your gut and if you feel something is wrong, get out of the situation, because there is no harm in a false alarm,” Fuda said.

Fuda says while it is a harsh reality that this sort of violence continues to be a problem in the United States, he believes having this knowledge can keep people safe.

“You know, people are out to hurt other people… it’s not right. But on the opposite end of that, we put these out here to make sure that it protects people,” Fuda said.

