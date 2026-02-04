Crews tackle fire in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood

SEATTLE — Firefighters responded to a working fire in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Seattle Fire crews responded to a single-story, commercial building fire along N. 36th Street, near 1st Avenue NW, at around 6 a.m.

The Seattle Department of Transportation told drivers that the response was blocking streets in the area, asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews, the seat of the fire is in a crawl space.

Firefighters have water on the fire and are working to gain access to the crawl space.

A primary and secondary search of the structure is complete, and the fire is under control, SFD confirmed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

