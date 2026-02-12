Crews stabilize slope near Thompson Creek bridge in Thurston County after heavy December rain

Thurston County officials say crews have stabilized a rain-soaked slope near Thompson Creek after a December storm caused significant damage in the area.

The storm hit parts of the county hard, especially the slopes near Thompson Creek.

Heavy rainfall made the ground unstable and led to a deep crevasse forming along the shoulder slopes near a bridge that crosses the creek.

According to Thurston County, the Public Works Construction Engineering team worked with contractors last week to shore up the area.

Crews filled the crevasse with rock and stabilized the slope to protect the bridge.

County officials expressed appreciation for the quick response, saying they were thankful for the work that helped “keep our community safe and our new bridge standing strong and steady.”

Photos shared by the county show a before-and-after comparison.

In the first image, a large crack runs along the slope near the bridge.

In the second image, the gap has been filled with rock, and the area appears reinforced and stable.

