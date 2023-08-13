Crews on scene of serious car accident in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — Crews are at the scene of a serious car accident in SeaTac, said Puget Sound Fire on Sunday.

The accident happened at South 188 and 16th Avenue South.

Medics transported one person with life-threatening injuries.

As of Sunday at 2 p.m., South 188th is closed for an investigation.

PSF and Medic One are on scene of a serious vehicle accident at S 188 and 16 ave S - Medics are transporting one patient with life threatening injuries. S 188th is closed expect traffic impacts while the incident is investigated. pic.twitter.com/bWGTrCsx6z — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 13, 2023

