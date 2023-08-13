Local

Crews on scene of serious car accident in SeaTac

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Crews on scene of serious car accident (Puget Sound Fire)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATAC, Wash. — Crews are at the scene of a serious car accident in SeaTac, said Puget Sound Fire on Sunday.

The accident happened at South 188 and 16th Avenue South.

Medics transported one person with life-threatening injuries.

As of Sunday at 2 p.m., South 188th is closed for an investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read