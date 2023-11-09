Crews responding to large fire in Tacoma tanker train car

TACOMA, Wash. — There is a large fire response near Tacoma Rail in the 2100 block of Marshall Avenue near the Port of Tacoma.

Tacoma Police tell us that a fire was reported in a tanker train car just after 8:30 p.m. At one point flames grew to 30-40 feet above the tanker.

Tacoma Police could not tell if what was inside the car was burning or if it was hazardous. They have multiple officers in the area directing traffic.

We have been told that Tacoma Rail operates the train that caught fire. We have reached out to Tacoma Rail to find out what was burning inside the tanker.

We are also reaching on to Tacoma firefighters on the scene.

