Crews responding to fire in Queen Anne after crane hits power pole, one person stuck

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says crews are responding to a possible natural gas fire in Queen Anne.

At around 9 a.m., firefighters responded near Queen Anne Avenue and North West Highland Drive.

Initial reports said the fire may have been related to an electrical issue at an apartment building after a crane hit a power pole.

An updated report says the fire may be related to natural gas.

Firefighters are actively putting foam on the fire and SFD says the worker in the crane is stuck but not injured.

Seattle City Light is on the scene, working to deenergize the power lines.

This is a developing story.

Crews are responding to the 1200 block of Queen Anne Ave. N for an energy response call. Initial reports indicate an electrical issue in an apartment building. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) February 18, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group