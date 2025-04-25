Crews responding to fatal crash in West Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and West Thurston Fire have responded to a fatal single-car crash, TCSO posted on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office says the car went off the road and hit a tree at a high rate of speed at Littlerock Road and 123rd Avenue.

Crews have shut down the roadway, the sheriff says.

