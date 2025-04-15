Crews respond to T-bone collision outside Fred Meyer in Bellevue

A driver had to be rescued by firefighters following a two-car crash early Monday in front of the Fred Meyer store on 148th Avenue Northeast, according to the Bellevue Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the scene of a T-bone collision in the busy shopping corridor.

One of the vehicles involved had a driver trapped inside, prompting an emergency rescue operation by responding firefighters.

One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

