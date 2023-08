SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews are battling a large house fire in the Green Lake area.

The home is just off Aurora Avenue North along Winona Avenue North, across from a PCC Market and a 7-Eleven.

Just before 3 p.m., Seattle Fire reported that their crews “have water on the fire and are making entry into the home to conduct a primary search.”

Not long after that SFD said the fire was under control.

There are no reported injuries.





©2023 Cox Media Group