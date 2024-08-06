Crews battle 3-alarm brushfire near powerlines east of Auburn

NEAR AUBURN, Wash. — Monday afternoon firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a 3-alarm brush fire in the 30900 block of 164th Avenue Southeast, near Auburn.

The fire was burning near transmission lines, so power had to be turned off at the lines for firefighter safety.

The fire was estimated at 4-5 acres. Firefighters had it under control in about an hour. There were no injuries.

“Luckily we had no structure loss, there was a small shed and a trailer that burned but the fire was kinda contained to this easement it did get into some timber on the edges of this, but it was quickly contained,” said Eric Autry, Public Information Officer with King County Fire District 20.

Fire crews will be monitoring the area overnight to make sure it doesn’t flare back up.

