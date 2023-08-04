Crews from 5 fire departments keep Woodinville fire from spreading to other other homes

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Crews from five fire departments worked to keep a house fire from spreading in a Woodinville neighborhood Friday morning.

Eastside Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the fire in the 12400 block of Northeast 171st Court at 6:47 a.m.

No one was inside the house when it caught fire.

Fire crews from Bothell, Shoreline, Redmond, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue and Eastside Fire responded to keep the flames away from adjacent homes.

The combined effort of the crews kept the fire contained to one home, which was destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

Woodinville house fire 8-4-23 (Eastside Fire & Rescue)

