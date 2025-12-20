Crash shuts down both directions of SR 509 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A crash has shut down a portion of SR 509 in Tacoma in both directions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The crash happened in a southbound lane near Port of Tacoma Road around 7:36 p.m.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash, or to what extent anyone was injured.
The roadway will be closed until further notice.
Updated: Collision on SR 509 both directions at MP 2 near Port Of Tacoma Rd beginning at 7:55 pm on Dec. 19, 2025 until further notice. The roadway is closed.— WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) December 20, 2025
This is a developing story.
