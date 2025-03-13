Crash affecting traffic as a car crashes over barriers, lands on I-5 Expressway in Seattle

SEATTLE — I-5 in both directions is affected in North Seattle as a car traveling southbound jumps the barrier and lands on the I-5 Expressway near SR 522.

According to WSDOT, traffic is exiting at Lake City Way.

WSP, in a corrected post, said the car was traveling southbound on I-5 when it went over the barrier and into the express lanes.

WSP said to expect delays since there is currently no estimated time to reopen the expressway lanes.

Drivers are urged to look for other routes.

KIRO 7 is working to gather information and will provide an update.

This story is developing and will be updated.

#Correction The vehicle was traveling SB I-5 and went over the barrier into the express lanes, NOT from an overpass. Still checking on injuries and impairment possibility to determine where the investigation progresses. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 13, 2025

UPDATE 1: The I-5 northbound express lanes are fully blocked due to a collision north of Lake City Way (mp 171) in Seattle.



Traffic is exiting at Lake City Way.



Aid is on the scene. There is no ETA for reopening lanes.



Expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes. https://t.co/MMbpQLYKEK pic.twitter.com/zWCOongG64 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 13, 2025

