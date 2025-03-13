Local

Crash affecting traffic as a car crashes over barriers, lands on I-5 Expressway in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — I-5 in both directions is affected in North Seattle as a car traveling southbound jumps the barrier and lands on the I-5 Expressway near SR 522.

According to WSDOT, traffic is exiting at Lake City Way.

WSP, in a corrected post, said the car was traveling southbound on I-5 when it went over the barrier and into the express lanes.

WSP said to expect delays since there is currently no estimated time to reopen the expressway lanes.

Drivers are urged to look for other routes.

KIRO 7 is working to gather information and will provide an update.

This story is developing and will be updated.

