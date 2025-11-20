Crash blocks all lanes of SR 504 in Silverlake

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — State Route 504 is closed in both directions in Cowlitz County because of a crash.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says it happened near George Taylor Road in Silverlake just before 7 a.m.
The road is fully blocked.
No word on the cause of the crash or whether anyone is hurt.
WSDOT says to expect delays and use a different route if possible.
There’s no estimated time for when the crash will be cleared and the road will reopen.
