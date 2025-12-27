Cowlitz County landlord arrested for murder after allegedly admitting to killing tenant

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Cowlitz County homicide investigation netted one arrest last week after a suspect admitted to killing someone on his property.

On Dec. 16, at 6:53 p.m., Cowlitz 911 received a “suspicious circumstances” report in the 3600 block of Old Lewis River Road in Woodland, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced Tuesday.

Suspect arrested in Cowlitz County for alleged murder of tenant

The caller stated that they had spoken to a family member, identified as 67-year-old Ricky Dean Miller, who allegedly told them he had killed someone.

Miller lives at the home where the call was made, and reportedly said that the victim’s body was hidden on his property.

Deputies responded to the scene and made contact with Miller. Detectives obtained a search warrant for Miller’s property and found a dead man, identified as 71-year-old Dennis Eugene Schmitt.

Schmitt’s body was hidden inside a barrel on the property. Miller was reportedly Schmitt’s landlord, and both parties lived in separate residences on the property.

On Dec. 19, an autopsy was conducted, and forensic examination determined that Schmitt had multiple blunt-force injuries to his head and evidence of strangulation.

Miller was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful disposal of human remains.

CCSO urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective James Hanberry at (360) 577-3092.

