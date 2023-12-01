Seattle Seahawks fall short to Dallas Cowboys 35 - 41

For most of November, we’ve been wondering just where the Seahawk’s offense went - turns out they found it here at Jerry World.

The third play of the game was a shocking 73-yard strike from Geno to DK Metcalf who raced to the house in a bit of a preview of things to come.

Zach Charbonet added his first career touchdown but Dallas averages 40 points per game at home this year.

Twenty-one to 20 at the break and Geno took it himself to start the 2nd half, however, the Hawks were unable to stop the Cowboys who came out on top 41 to 35.

Next, the Seahawks play the 49ers. San Francisco has beaten the Seahawks four straight times, but they’ll get another shot a week from Sunday.













©2023 Cox Media Group