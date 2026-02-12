Covington police: $3,500 retail theft suspects arrested after van identified

Police in Covington say two people were arrested after a local retailer reported more than $3,500 in stolen merchandise.

According to the City of Covington, officers were able to move quickly after getting clear images of the suspects and their distinctive van.

Officer Crookston used Flock technology and database work to identify the vehicle from a prior police contact and positively identify the suspects.

Police then contacted deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office and asked them to be on the lookout for the van.

Deputies soon located the vehicle, stopped it and arrested the two suspects, the city said.

Both individuals were booked for Investigation of Trafficking in Stolen Property.

A search warrant is pending for the van, where officers expect to recover additional stolen merchandise and evidence.

