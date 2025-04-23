Covington lands Raising Cane’s location as the fried chicken eatery continues its WA expansion

KING COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Raising Cane’s, with its focused menu of chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, and signature Cane’s sauce, is establishing one of its first restaurants in King County.

Raising Cane’s signed a long-term ground lease for a 1.3-acre site on the 27200 block of Covington Way Southeast in Covington, according to filings in King County last week obtained by The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The ground lease is active for 15 years, with four five-year renewal options, the filings revealed. The lease also bars any competitors, including Chick-fil-A and Buffalo Wild Wings, from leasing any property within a one-mile radius of the location.

Raising Cane’s expanding into WA

The fried chicken eatery already had plans of expanding throughout the Puget Sound region, including locations in Seattle, Lynnwood, and Silverdale. The Seattle location is expected to be on University Way Northeast in Seattle’s University District, and will officially open in “late Spring.” The Lynnwood location will be at 1232 164th St. SW.

The Silverdale site has yet to be identified.

Raising Cane’s, founded in Louisiana in 1996, has more than 800 locations in 41 states across the country, but has just recently expanded into Washington. The first Raising Cane’s in Washington opened in July 2024 in Vancouver.

