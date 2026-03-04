Court docs: ‘Intoxicated’ teen was 10 feet from victim when he fired shots outside Pizza Mart

SEATTLE — A 16-year-old has been charged for allegedly firing at a security guard while being kicked out of a Capitol Hill business.

Seattle police say around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 26, the teen was kicked out of the Pizza Mart on 11th Ave. S for allegedly being drunk and using a fake ID.

SPD says he then got into the backseat of a Maserati parked in front of the bar. They say that as the car was driving away, several gunshots were shot from the back seat at bar security, narrowly missing people nearby.

It’s believed the 16-year-old fired the shots at the security guard who kicked him out, court docs allege.

Several bullets hit other businesses during the shooting, but no one was hit.

Some people were injured by shattered glass.

According to court documents, the teen was 10 feet away from the security guard when he fired the first shot, and less than 40 feet away when he fired the second and third.

“Based on the trajectory of this bullet strike, the suspect was not just ‘shooting in the air’- he was aiming at the victim because he was upset that she ejected him from the restaurant,” court documents allege.

While police were getting a statement from the security guard several minutes later, she looked down the block and said, “that’s him right there.” It appears the teen came back to the scene.

Police chased the suspect, telling him to stop, before he was eventually taken into custody.

Some time after, an Uber driver came to the police and accused the teen of trying to steal his car at gunpoint. Police say the Uber driver was not injured and managed to get away, SPD said.

The 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

A case was not given to the prosecutor’s office for the alleged carjacking.

He is scheduled for arraignment on March 4.

