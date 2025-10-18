Court docs describe moments after a Seattle mother allegedly killed her 4-year-old

SEATTLE — A north Seattle mother has been arrested for investigation of homicide after police found her 4-year-old son face down in a bloody tub.

Police responded to the Cedar Crossing Apartments on Roosevelt Way NE following a call from a man who said that the mother of his children was trying to hurt herself.

His call became frantic and he started screaming on the other line that the woman killed their son, court documents said.

The woman answered the door to police and was on the phone with 988, the suicide and crisis line. According to court documents, her wrists had dry blood on them.

She was put into handcuffs and police searched the apartment.

During their search, they found a little boy who was face down in a tub of bloody water. The child had a stab wound to the chest and he was pronounced dead at the scene, docs said.

While handcuffed, the child’s mother allegedly said excitedly to police, “they made me do it. He’s gone,” court documents said.

She also allegedly told police that she “was told she needed to sacrifice the child to protect her and her family,” and put water in the tub to make things “comforting” for the child.

KIRO 7 has not named the woman because she has not yet been formally charged with a crime.

She was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of homicide. Bail has been set at $5 million.

Her next court appearance is Oct. 21.

If you or a loved one is struggling, you are not alone. Help is available 24/7 with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. You can call or text the number to speak with a trained crisis counselor. 988 connects you with counselors and local resources without relying on law enforcement or emergency medical intervention unless necessary.

