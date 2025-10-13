Coulee Dam elementary teacher arrested in underage sting operation

A teacher at an elementary school in Coulee Dam has been arrested for allegedly having communication with a minor for “immoral purposes.”

On Monday, Oct. 13 just before noon, 42-year-old Ross Ashenfelter was arrested at Lake Roosevelt Elementary School.

The school was empty, since it was a school holiday.

Ashenfelter is a 4th grade teacher.

His arrest comes as part of an ongoing investigation by detectives with the Washington taskforce on Internet-facilitated Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

He was arrested and booked for communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

The Sheriff’s Office has informed and is communicating with the Grand Coulee Dam School District.

It’s unclear if any of Ashenfelter’s alleged victims were students.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534 and refer to case S25-14609.

“Protecting children has long been a top priority for law enforcement in our community, and we will continue to use our abilities and resources to pursue anyone who would harm kids, wherever and whoever they are,” Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers.

