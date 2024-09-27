Costly commute? Washington ferry ticket prices increase soon

If you rely on state ferries to get around, the cost of your commute will go up again next week.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) is bumping up the price of a ticket by 4% on Tuesday, October 1.

The change affects every route.

It is something the agency warned us about last year when it raised prices by an additional 4%.

The new transportation budget requires state ferries to generate about $419 million in revenue by 2025.

According to the Washington State Transportation Commission, fares fund 57% of WSF’s operations and maintenance.

To find the new fares for routes, click here.

WSF says that Tuesday is also the first day with no peak season surcharge for vehicles.

In May, prices for roundtrips went up nearly $10. A roundtrip from Edmonds to Kingston costing a couple with a standard car just shy of $60. The price is the same for a roundtrip between Bremerton and Seattle.

The surcharge will resume on May 1.

