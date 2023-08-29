‘Cool to be part of history!’: Ed Sheeran breaks Lumen Field record

SEATTLE — Ed Sheeran broke a record for all-time attendance at Lumen Field.

Can you guess how many people showed up to see the U.K. singer?

Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Maisie Peters brought in 77,286 people to Lumen Field Saturday night. The most people at Lumen Field ever.

There were 72,171 people who attended Taylor Swift at Lumen Field, according to the Seattle Times.

Ed Sheeran also brought out Macklemore as a surprise guest and performed the hit ‘Can’t Hold Us.’

“Holy moly! Cool to be a part of history!” posted one concertgoer.

