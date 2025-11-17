Convicted murderer found armed and sleeping in hotel lobby, Seattle police say

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says officers arrested a 38-year-old man with previous felony convictions, including 2nd degree murder, in downtown Seattle on November 13.

The man was under supervision from the Department of Corrections when SPD received reports of a man with a gun, sleeping with a bottle of liquor, and possibly intoxicated in a hotel lobby near Boren Avenue and Yessler Way at around 8:50 a.m.

The man was arrested without incident, and officers recovered the gun, which didn’t have a serial number, as well as a balaclava, according to Seattle Police.

The man was booked into the King County Jail for the gun violation as his supervision prohibited him from having a firearm, SPD said.

