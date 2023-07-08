Convicted murderer faces new murder charges after Kent shooting

Chucco Robinson who served nearly 20 years in prison for a murder he was convicted of back in 1994, is once again facing murder charges in a separate crime.

Robinson is accused of shooting three people in the head, one of whom was pronounced brain dead.

The shooting happened on June 29th at the Boulevard Apartments in Kent.

Court documents said police responded to the shooting and found Jack Rainford Jr. and Shawntae Tucker had been shot.

Rainford was pronounced brain dead and he was kept alive for a few days so his organs could be donated.

His family told KIRO 7 that he was the type of person who always put others first.

Court documents say that Tucker is unable to breathe on her own and has suffered extensive brain trauma.

Police also found a third victim, Anthony McQueen, with a gunshot wound to the right scalp.

McQueen told police that Robinson had been a friend for 30 years.

He also said that before the shooting Robinson was acting paranoid and erratic, but that there was never a fight or an argument.

“On Friday King County Prosecutors received the case from police investigators and filed two counts of attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm enhancement, murder in the first degree with a firearm enhancement also unlawful gun possession,” Casey McNerthney, from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said.

Prosecutors requested that Robinson be held without bail, which the court agreed to.

“Based on the information and the information we presented to the court we think that’s appropriate,” McNerthney said.

Robinson is due back in court for his arraignment on July 20th at 9:00 a.m.

